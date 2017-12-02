More Politics News

Milwaukee lawmaker apologies for behavior, will not resign

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017

MADISON, Wis.

A Democratic state lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct says he's sorry for any distress he may have caused and will not be resigning from his post.

Rep. Josh Zepnick, who represents Milwaukee, says in a statement that he doesn't remember the alleged incidents but there is "never an excuse" for inappropriate behavior. He says he takes the claims seriously.

One woman told The Capital Times that Zepnick became drunk and kissed her at the 2015 state Democratic Party convention. Another woman told the newspaper Zepnick kissed her during a 2011 party for a Senate recall candidate.

Zepnick says he is a recovering alcoholic who made many mistakes during his years of "irresponsible drinking." He says he has been sober for two years and his life is "back on track."

