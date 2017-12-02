More Politics News

VA center accused of poor care hires new nursing director

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:34 AM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

The Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center has hired a new director of nursing to replace the one ousted over allegations of substandard treatment and conditions at New Hampshire's only veterans hospital.

Bernadette Jao will become the director of patient and nursing services on Jan. 22. Her hiring is among many changes being made following a Boston Globe report in July about allegations that included a fly-infested operating room, surgical instruments that weren't always sterilized and patients whose conditions were ignored.

Jao has 17 years of experience and most recently served as nurse leader and a member of senior leadership at the Wilmington VA Medical Center in Delaware. She holds a doctorate in nursing practice and is board certified as a psychiatric and mental health nurse.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video