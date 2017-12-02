More Politics News

Feds providing nearly $600K to train new farmers in Maine

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:11 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

An organization in Maine's largest city will receive nearly $600,000 from the federal government to help train new farmers in the state.

Democratic Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree says the money is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program to provide help such as land access, training and access to markets.

The money is going to Cultivating Community in Portland. Pingree, a longtime organic farmer, says the grant will help the organization recruit, train and help new farmers learn the business. She says the program will be beneficial to new American citizens, veterans and small-scale food producers.

Cultivating Community is working with groups including Maine Farmland Trust and the Somali Bantu Community Mutual Assistance Association of Lewiston-Auburn on the project.

