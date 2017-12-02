Londonderry town clerk appointed to vacated House seat

The town clerk in Londonderry has been appointed to fill a vacated seat in the Vermont House.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Kelly MacLaury Pajala, an independent, to replace independent Rep. Oliver Olsen, who stepped down this month.
The Windham-Bennington-Windsor House district serves the towns of Jamaica, Londonderry, Stratton, Weston and Winhall.
Pajala has served as Londonderry's town clerk since 2012. She also owns her own business called Dancing Hands Creations.
Scott says Pajala has demonstrated a commitment to serving her community.
