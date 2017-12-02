More Politics News

Londonderry town clerk appointed to vacated House seat

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:09 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The town clerk in Londonderry has been appointed to fill a vacated seat in the Vermont House.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Kelly MacLaury Pajala, an independent, to replace independent Rep. Oliver Olsen, who stepped down this month.

The Windham-Bennington-Windsor House district serves the towns of Jamaica, Londonderry, Stratton, Weston and Winhall.

Pajala has served as Londonderry's town clerk since 2012. She also owns her own business called Dancing Hands Creations.

Scott says Pajala has demonstrated a commitment to serving her community.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video