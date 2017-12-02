Illinois' 199th birthday kicks off bicentennial celebration

In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 photo, Tony Leone, a former Illinois House Clerk and owner of a historic bed-and-breakfast near the Illinois state Capitol, peruses a five-volume history of Illinois published 100 years ago for the state's Centennial in Springfield, Ill. Sunday, Dec. 3, is Illinois' 199th birthday and the kickoff to a yearlong celebration leading up to the Prairie State's Bicentennial. AP Photo by John O'Connor)