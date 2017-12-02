More Politics News

55-foot wooden sculpture planned for Maquoketa green space

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:52 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MAQUOKETA, Iowa

A 55-foot wooden sculpture is planned for a green space in the eastern Iowa city of Maquoketa.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that Maquoketa City Council members voted 6-1 last month in favor of the $27,500 project, which was designed by 2007 Maquoketa High School graduate Daniel Caven. Council Member Cory Simonson opposed the proposal.

The project will be paid through donations and grants, including funding from the Jackson County Community Foundation and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The sculpture, called "Gables," is part of a larger project that includes 15 communities in Iowa.

"Gables" is expected to be completed in the spring or summer 2018.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video