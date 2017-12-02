More Politics News

Settlement near in suit over Lexington condominium complex

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:17 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A Kentucky judge has given preliminary approval to a proposed settlement agreement in a lawsuit over the design, construction and maintenance of a Lexington condominium complex.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the condo owners alleged poor construction, negligence and building code violations in the complex near the University of Kentucky.

The owners claim those problems cost them millions in repairs, rental income from tenants who had to move and a loss in the value of their units.

The newspaper reports terms of the deal, contained in a sealed document, will not be publicly disclosed. Darren Duzyk, the attorney for the plaintiffs, says informational meetings have been held with condo owners.

Court documents say if the Fayette Circuit judge gives final approval, the defendants will pay the condo association "agreed upon amounts."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video