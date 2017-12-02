France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Prime Minister of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Nechirvan Barzani, prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Macron meets Barzani, amid a political and military standoff between Iraqi's Kurds region and Baghdad since an independence referendum for the region.
France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Prime Minister of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Nechirvan Barzani, prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Macron meets Barzani, amid a political and military standoff between Iraqi's Kurds region and Baghdad since an independence referendum for the region. Thibault Camus AP Photo
France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Prime Minister of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Nechirvan Barzani, prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Macron meets Barzani, amid a political and military standoff between Iraqi's Kurds region and Baghdad since an independence referendum for the region. Thibault Camus AP Photo

More Politics News

France backs new negotiations between Baghdad and Kurds

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:57 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron says France will "do everything" to help preserve Iraq's unity and the recognition of the rights of Iraq's Kurds through new negotiations.

Macron met Saturday in Paris with the prime minister of Iraq's Kurdish region, Nechirvan Barzani, amid a political and military standoff between the self-ruled northern Kurdish region and Baghdad since an independence referendum for the region.

In a joint news conference with Macron, Barzani said he is "ready to discuss" with Baghdad and agrees on a shared control between Kurdish and Baghdadi authorities over Iraq's borders with Turkey and Syria.

Last month, Iraq's top court paved the way for the Kurdish region to step back from its controversial independence referendum and annul the vote's results that overwhelmingly backed secession from Iraq.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video