Officer who shot, killed unarmed man set to learn sentence

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager, right, walks from the Charleston County Courthouse under the protection of the Charleston County Sheriff's Department after a mistrial was declared for his trial in Charleston, S.C. l Slager is in court Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, facing a possible life sentence for the April 2015 shooting death of Walter Scott. The foot chase and shooting were captured by a bystander on cellphone video that was seen by millions online. Slager pleaded guilty in May to violating Scott's civil rights. A state jury deadlocked last year on murder charges, which were dropped as part of his federal plea deal. Mic Smith, File AP Photo