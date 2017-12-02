Police, whose shields carry anti-President Evo Morales stickers placed by demonstrators, block protesters from reaching the National Palace where Evo Morales has his offices in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The stickers read in Spanish: "This Dec. 3, Null vote. Against corruption. Against reelection," referring to judicial elections. Bolivia's highest court cleared the way Tuesday for Morales to run for a fourth term in 2019 despite voters' rejection of such a move in a referendum last year.
Police, whose shields carry anti-President Evo Morales stickers placed by demonstrators, block protesters from reaching the National Palace where Evo Morales has his offices in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The stickers read in Spanish: "This Dec. 3, Null vote. Against corruption. Against reelection," referring to judicial elections. Bolivia's highest court cleared the way Tuesday for Morales to run for a fourth term in 2019 despite voters' rejection of such a move in a referendum last year. Juan Karita AP Photo
Police, whose shields carry anti-President Evo Morales stickers placed by demonstrators, block protesters from reaching the National Palace where Evo Morales has his offices in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The stickers read in Spanish: "This Dec. 3, Null vote. Against corruption. Against reelection," referring to judicial elections. Bolivia's highest court cleared the way Tuesday for Morales to run for a fourth term in 2019 despite voters' rejection of such a move in a referendum last year. Juan Karita AP Photo

More Politics News

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 02:31 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes political protests in Bolivia; election-related clashes in Kenya; a voter casting a ballot in Honduras' elections; and Toronto FC players celebrating a win that propelled them to the MLS championship game.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 1, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

View More Video