AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Police, whose shields carry anti-President Evo Morales stickers placed by demonstrators, block protesters from reaching the National Palace where Evo Morales has his offices in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The stickers read in Spanish: "This Dec. 3, Null vote. Against corruption. Against reelection," referring to judicial elections. Bolivia's highest court cleared the way Tuesday for Morales to run for a fourth term in 2019 despite voters' rejection of such a move in a referendum last year. Juan Karita AP Photo