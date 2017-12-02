Pacific Northwest naval island acts as 'logistical backbone'

Naval Magazine Indian Island Cmdr. Rocky Pulley talks about the process of loading and unloading ships, like the USNS Cesar Chavez behind him, at the pier on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Naval Magazine Indian Island serves as the last stop for many ships where they load up on "fuel, food and munitions" before heading out to the open ocean, said Pulley. Kitsap Sun via AP Meegan M. Reid