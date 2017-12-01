An aide for Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., carries a poster that he used on the Senate floor to criticize the Republican tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
An aide for Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., carries a poster that he used on the Senate floor to criticize the Republican tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
An aide for Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., carries a poster that he used on the Senate floor to criticize the Republican tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

More Politics News

Taxes and tweets: Senate Democrats mock text of GOP bill

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:00 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

As the Senate neared a momentous vote on the sweeping Republican tax bill, Senate Democrats mocked the nearly 500-page printed text of the legislation — complaining it was given to them at the last minute before the vote.

And it had illegible, hand-written notes in the margins, they protested.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweeted, "No, I haven't had time to read the 500-page #GOPTaxScam bill that we're voting on tonight," with a photo of her reading aloud from pages at her desk. "Couldn't read it if I tried — and I did."

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana said "one page literally has hand-scribbled policy changes on it that can't be read. This is Washington, D.C. at its worst. Montanans deserve so much better."

Republican leaders engaged in eleventh-hour negotiations with GOP holdout senators to meet their demands and secure their support for the bill that's a political imperative for Trump and the party. They had rounds of closed-door meetings and were drafting the revised bill text up to the time they assembled on the Senate floor in advance of the vote.

The $1.4 trillion bill focuses the bulk of its tax reductions on businesses and higher-earning individuals and gives more modest breaks to others. It would bring the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

In 2010, Republicans argued that Democrats hadn't read the massive health care bill before voting for its passage.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

    Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

View More Video