More Politics News

Navy commander gets 18 months in massive corruption scandal

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SAN DIEGO

A U.S. Navy commander was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison for his role in a fraud and bribery scheme that cost the government about $35 million.

Cmdr. Bobby Pitts, 48, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was the latest person to be sentenced in connection with a decade-long scam linked to a Singapore defense contractor known as "Fat Leonard" Francis.

Francis bribed Navy officials to help him overbill the Navy for fuel, food and other services his company provided to ships docked in Asian ports, according to prosecutors. The bribes allegedly ranged from cash and prostitutes to Cuban cigars and Spanish suckling pigs.

Pitts pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges that alleged he tried to obstruct a federal investigation while in charge of the Navy's Fleet Industrial Supply Command in Singapore.

In handing down the sentence against Pitts, U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino told him that he had "betrayed the Navy and betrayed the country," prosecutors said in a news release.

"Pitts deliberately and methodically undermined government operations and in doing so, diverted his allegiance from his country and colleagues to a foreign defense contractor, and for that, he is paying a high price," said Adam Braverman, the U.S. Attorney in San Diego.

In addition to his prison sentence, Pitts was also ordered to pay $22,500 in fines and restitution.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

    Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

View More Video