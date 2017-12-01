Recalled city councilor rejects plea deal in theft case

The first politician in Providence history to be recalled from office has rejected a plea bargain in an alleged embezzlement case.
WPRI-TV reports that Democratic former City Councilor Kevin Jackson turned down a deal Friday during a hearing in Providence Superior Court. The proposal included a 10-year prison sentence and $138,000 in restitution.
The 59-year-old Jackson has pleaded not guilty to felony charges including embezzlement and misdemeanors including violating campaign finance reporting requirements.
Authorities accuse Jackson of stealing more than $125,000 from the Providence Cobras youth track and field team and using $13,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses. State police arrested him last year.
Jackson and his lawyer did not comment after the hearing.
Voters recalled Jackson from office in May.
His trial is scheduled to begin in April.
