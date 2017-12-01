Oklahoma State regents approve alcohol sale pilot program

More Politics News

STILLWATER, Okla.

Oklahoma State University soon will serve alcohol venue-wide during athletic events.

The Stillwater News Press reports Oklahoma State/A&M Board of Regents approved a pilot program for alcohol sales Friday. The school has previously sold alcohol only in suites.

Officials plan to test the program during spring sporting events, such as baseball and softball. The school's president will then decide whether to extend sales to fall sports, including football.

University spokesman Gary Shutt says other Big 12 members, such as Texas and West Virginia, have successfully implemented alcohol sales in public seating areas at athletic events. Shutt says both schools found that serving alcohol resulted in fewer alcohol incidents on game days.

