Charges dropped for cop accused of siccing dog on woman

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:15 PM

TOMS RIVER, N.J.

Charges against a New Jersey police officer accused of siccing his dog on a 58-year-old woman during a traffic stop have been dropped.

Nj.com reports authorities on Thursday dismissed an indictment against 35-year-old Tuckerton police officer Justin M. Cherry after his lawyer argued that prosecutors never told a grand jury that the woman was never treated for dog bites.

Officials say the woman failed to stop her car when Cherry tried to pull her over in 2014.

Prosecutors say that Cherry didn't need to let the dog loose and then he allegedly lied about the incident on police forms.

Cherry's attorney has filed documents indicating that she intends to sue the prosecutor's office for malicious prosecution.

