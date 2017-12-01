More Politics News

Women accuse Milwaukee legislator of sexual misconduct

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:35 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MADISON, Wis.

Two women have accused Democratic state Rep. Josh Zepnick of sexual misconduct, a newspaper reported Friday.

A woman told The Capital Times that she was working at the state Democratic Party's 2015 convention in Milwaukee when Zepnick became drunk and kissed her. Another woman the newspaper described as a former legislative staffer said a drunken Zepnick kissed her during a 2011 party for a Senate recall candidate.

Both women requested anonymity, saying they were concerned about their jobs. Neither filed complaints at the time of the incidents but said they decided to tell their stories now in light of multiple women accusing men in politics, entertainment and the media of sexual misconduct.

The convention worker's co-workers told the newspaper the woman described the incident to them that same night. The newspaper did not name any of those workers. The former legislative staffer told the newspaper she believes others witnessed Zepnick kissing her but isn't sure who specifically would have seen it.

Zepnick said in an email to the newspaper that no one had ever confronted him with such allegations. He didn't deny the allegations in the email, and didn't respond to follow-up messages from both The Capital Times and The Associated Press asking him to clarify whether he denied them.

"No legislative staffer ever confronted me with any such allegation nor did their employer; nor anyone from Legislative Leadership or the Assembly Chief Clerk office," Zepnick said in his statement.

"No one from the Democratic party staff has ever said anything to me, and since that time, I have had many interactions with political staff which have been professional, positive, and without any suggestion of this type of activity."

Zepnick, who represents Milwaukee, was first elected to the Assembly in 2002. He was arrested for first-offense drunken driving in October 2015. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a forfeiture, had his license suspended for six months and ordered to use an ignition interlock device for a year.

Aides for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Minority Leader Gordon Hintz didn't immediately reply to emails seeking comment. Aides for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling also didn't immediately reply to emails.

Earlier this week all four legislative leaders refused to release any sexual harassment complaints Senate and Assembly officials have received, citing privacy concerns.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

    Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

View More Video