More Politics News

Daines backs tax bill after cuts for small businesses

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:38 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HELENA, Mont.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is now supporting the $1.4 trillion tax bill because it contains additional tax cuts he says will help small businesses.

The Montana Republican said Monday that he opposed the tax bill as it was then written, complaining that it favored large corporations over small businesses.

On Friday he said the current version of the bill provides "significant tax relief" for "Main Street businesses", which he says are responsible for nearly 70 percent of the jobs in the state.

The majority of owners of U.S. businesses, both large and small, report their profits on their individual tax returns. Daines was able to secure an increase in the deduction for business income from 17.4 percent to 20 percent Wednesday. GOP leaders later offered to boost it to 23 percent.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

    Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

View More Video