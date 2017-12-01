Evansville police defend officers in deadly chase crash

The Evansville Police Department is defending the actions of officers in chasing a motorist who crashed into another car and fatally injured two children.
The department released body camera video Friday from two officers at the scene after the fleeing car ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle Wednesday night. Authorities say 7-month-old Prince Carter and 2-year-old Princess Carter died.
Police Sgt. Jason Cullum says the chase lasted about four minutes from when 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland fled after officers saw a false license plate on his car. The video shows an officer pointing his handgun at the vehicle carrying the children, but Cullum says the damage prevented the officer from immediately knowing which vehicle it was.
Cullum said McFarland was hospitalized Friday with non-life-threatening injuries. Prosecutors haven't filed charges.
