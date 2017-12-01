FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, a self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV that is in General Motors Co.'s autonomous vehicle development program appears on display at GM's Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Mich. California regulators have nixed a plan to let self-driving car manufacturers evade liability for crashes if the vehicle hasn’t been maintained according to manufacturer specifications.
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, a self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV that is in General Motors Co.'s autonomous vehicle development program appears on display at GM's Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Mich. California regulators have nixed a plan to let self-driving car manufacturers evade liability for crashes if the vehicle hasn’t been maintained according to manufacturer specifications. Detroit News via AP, File Jose Juarez
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, a self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV that is in General Motors Co.'s autonomous vehicle development program appears on display at GM's Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Mich. California regulators have nixed a plan to let self-driving car manufacturers evade liability for crashes if the vehicle hasn’t been maintained according to manufacturer specifications. Detroit News via AP, File Jose Juarez

More Politics News

California regulators nix rules limiting carmaker liability

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:38 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

California regulators have nixed a plan to let self-driving car manufacturers evade liability for crashes if the vehicle hasn't been maintained according to manufacturer specifications.

The new rules released this week delete a provision suggested by General Motors. California Department of Motor Vehicles spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez said the change came after a review of comments on the plan.

John Simpson of the nonprofit advocacy group Consumer Watchdog called the change a "major victory for consumers."

The rules could have absolved car makers of accident responsibility if a car owner hadn't cleaned his sensors appropriately, said Simpson, the group's privacy and technology director.

GM spokeswoman Laura Toole said the automaker appreciated the department's transparency and added that the company is "pleased be part of the process."

The department is taking comments on the latest changes until Dec. 15. The final regulations are expected to be enacted early next year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

    Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

View More Video