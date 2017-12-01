In this image provided courtesy of KTVU-TV is a San Francisco police patrol car with a shattered front passenger window and blood splattered on a side door at a shooting scene Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in San Francisco. San Francisco police are investigating the officer-involved shooting in the city's Bayview neighborhood.
San Francisco officer fatally shoots carjacking suspect

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:46 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

A San Francisco police officer fatally shot a carjacking suspect Friday in the city's Bayview neighborhood, an official said.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak said the officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, who died at a hospital.

The man was suspected of assaulting a California Lottery employee and stealing a van that belongs to the agency, Andraychak said.

Four others in a SUV seen traveling with the stolen van were detained and are suspected of taking part in the carjacking. The suspects drove both vehicles to an area of public housing where the shooting happened, he said.

California Lottery spokesman Russell Lopez confirmed the stolen van belongs to the agency and said the employee is shaken up but that she was not seriously injured.

Television images from the scene showed a patrol car with a shattered front passenger-side window and blood splattered on a side door.

Andraychak said no officers were wounded and would not say whether the suspect fired a gun, saying it was too early to provide any other information.

"Body cameras video needs to be reviewed, witnesses need to be interviewed, it is still very early on in the investigation," he said.

