Leader of deadly drug ring sentenced to 2 life prison terms

A man convicted of leading a large methamphetamine ring in North Dakota and Minnesota and ordering the killing of a man has been sentenced to two life prison terms.
A federal court jury in North Dakota in October convicted 35-year-old Modesto Torrez, of Angus, Minnesota, on several charges including drug conspiracy and murder. He was sentenced Friday to consecutive life prison terms.
Thirteen people were indicted in connection to the drug ring, including 32-year-old Krystal Feist of Grand Forks, North Dakota. She pleaded guilty in February to charges including murder and was sentenced in late October to serve 30 years in prison.
Authorities say Feist shot and killed 24-year-old Austin Forsman in March 2016 while Forsman sat in a vehicle at a Grand Forks truck stop, on orders from Torrez.
Comments