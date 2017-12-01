Top FBI official in Indianapolis to retire after 30 years

The top FBI official in Indianapolis is retiring after 30 years on the job.
Jay Abbott, Indianapolis' special agent in charge, announced Friday he will step down on Jan. 26. He joined the Indianapolis Division in 2014.
Abbott joined the FBI in 1987 in the Washington Field Office, where he worked on foreign counterintelligence and international terrorism. He also was part of the agency's first Cold Case Homicide Task Force.
His stints have included working as an assistant legal attache at the U.S. Embassy in Paris, supervising a public corruption squad in El Paso, Texas and various leadership roles with the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division. Before Indianapolis, Abbott was acting special agent in charge in Seattle.
