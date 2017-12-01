Senator resigns to focus on lieutenant governor campaign

A state senator says he's resigning to focus on his campaign to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor.
Sen. Rick Jeffares, a Republican from McDonough, on Friday announced his resignation from the state Senate.
He said in an emailed statement that his campaign "has taken off more quickly than I expected." He said he wants to spread his message and exchange ideas and can't imagine being able to do that while still representing his district properly.
Online state records show that two other Republicans — Senate President Pro Tem David Shafer and former state House member Geoff Duncan — are also vying to replace Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who is running for governor.
