Mississippi utility inks deal on troubled $7.5B power plant

FILE - This Nov. 16, 2015 photo shows an overview of a section of the Mississippi Power Co. carbon capture plant in DeKalb, Miss. Regulators have reached a settlement with Mississippi Power Co. on how much customers should pay for a troubled $7.5 billion power plant once touted as the future of coal. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. is agreeing to lower the price tag on its Kemper County power plant by $85 million, its second round of concessions in two weeks. Shareholders have already lost $6 billion. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo