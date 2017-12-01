The Latest: Education commissioner ouster draws outrage

The Latest on the removal of Missouri's education commissioner (all times local):
2 p.m.
Now that the Missouri State Board of Education has ousted Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, critics are accusing Republican Eric Greitens of a power grab.
The board voted 5-3 Friday to remove Vandeven, a day after Greitens appointed Eric Teeman, who joined four other Greintens appointees in the ouster vote. The governor called the vote "a major step in the right direction" toward improving education in Missouri.
Critics, including the Legislature's two most powerful Democrats, released statements accusing Greitens of stacking a board that is supposed to be independent.
Senate Democratic Leader Gina Walsh says Missourians who care about schools should be outraged. House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty called the ouster "the worst abuse of political power by a Missouri governor in living memory."
___
1 p.m.
The Missouri State Board of Education has voted to oust Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, hours after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens appointed a new member to the board.
Greitens has been trying to get a majority of board members to fire Vandeven, but the attempt failed on a 4-4 tie vote last week when another Greitens appointee, Claudia Onate Greim, broke ranks and voted to keep Vandeven.
Greim resigned Thursday and Greitens appointed Eric Teeman of Raytown. The board voted 5-3 Friday to remove Vandeven.
It's unclear why Greitens wants a new commissioner to lead the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. In a statement, the governor called the board's vote "a major step in the right direction as we work to improve public education in Missouri."
___
9 a.m.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed another new member to the State Board of Education as he tries to reshape the leadership of Missouri's public school system.
The appointment of Eric Teeman came shortly before a regularly scheduled board meeting Friday and just hours after board member Claudia Onate Greim resigned Thursday evening.
Greitens has been trying to get a majority of board members to fire Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. The attempt failed on a 4-4 tie last week when Greim broke ranks with Greitens' other appointees and joined those appointed by previous governors in voting to keep Vandeven.
Teeman's appointment raises the possibility that the board could vote again on ousting Vandeven.
Teeman is a former Raytown alderman and owner of Visiting Angels, a care provider for seniors.
Comments