New chief legal counsel appointed to the Wisconsin DNR

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 03:22 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has appointed a lawyer from a conservative public interest litigation group to be the state Department of Natural Resources' new chief legal counsel.

Jake Curtis's appointment is the first time the department has hired an outside lawyer to handle legal issues. Curtis has been an attorney for nearly 10 years and joined the department on Monday. He replaces attorney Quinn Williams, who has moved to the Department of Administration.

George Meyer is a former department secretary. He says the appointment is troubling because Curtis lacks experience in fish and game laws, tribal relations and state and federal pollution laws.

Curtis previously worked for the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's Center for Competitive Federalism. He also served as a Wisconsin adviser to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's presidential campaign.

