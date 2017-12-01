More Politics News

Groups ask Congress for DACA fix this year

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:56 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

Activists, business groups and religious leaders are urging Congress to pass legislation this year to protect some 800,000 young immigrants brought illegally to the United States as children.

The groups calling for the legislation Friday included the Service Employees International Union, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The young immigrants are facing an uncertain future after President Donald Trump's decision to end the Obama-era temporary protections. Trump has given Congress until March to come up with a fix.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he does not see the need to act before March.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

    Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

View More Video