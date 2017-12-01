More Politics News

Utah lawmaker Sanpei to resign from House for Colorado job

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:42 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

A Utah state lawmaker is resigning his seat in the House of Representatives to move to Colorado for a new job.

Republican Rep. Dean Sanpei of Provo announced in a statement Friday that he will resign Dec. 8. He's taking a new job as the senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Centura Health hospital system.

Sanpei has held a similar role at Utah's Intermountain Healthcare.

He has served in the House since 2010 when he was appointed to fill the term of another lawmaker who resigned.

Utah's House of Representatives said in a statement that the Utah County Republican Party will recommend a replacement for Sanpei to Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, who will then appoint the replacement.

