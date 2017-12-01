Postal regulators move to let stamp prices jump higher

Postal Regulatory Commission Chairman Robert Taub speaks during a news conference in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Federal regulators are moving to give the U.S. Postal Service more freedom to raise stamp costs beyond the rate of inflation. The commission's proposal would allow the beleaguered Postal Service to increase the price of a first-class stamp by an additional 2 percent above the rate of inflation to avoid bankruptcy and improve mail and package delivery. Jose Luis Magana AP Photo