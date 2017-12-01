More Politics News

New Mexico governor appoints commissioner as state auditor

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M.

Gov. Susana Martinez has appointed Bernalillo County Commissioner Wayne Johnson as the new state auditor.

Her office made the announcement Friday after calling earlier this month for applications to fill the remainder of the term vacated by Democrat Tim Keller, who was elected mayor of Albuquerque. Johnson, a Republican, was unsuccessful in his mayoral bid.

Keller stepped down as auditor Thursday. Johnson will hold the office until the next general election in 2018.

Johnson is a two-term county commissioner, a business owner and member of the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority.

Martinez says Johnson has championed transparency, ethics and accountability during his time on the Bernalillo County Commission and she's confident he will bring those standards to the auditor's office.

The governor's office did not say how many people applied for the post.

