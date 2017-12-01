Report: US agency holding nuke bombs grapples with oversight

FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, signs are posted by the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland, Wash. By conducting some of the most high-tech research in the world, maintaining the U.S. stockpile of nuclear weapons and cleaning up after decades of bomb-making, the Department of Energy has its share of management challenges. A report released this week outlines some of those challenges while providing a look at the expansive scope of the department's responsibilities and costly liabilities. Manuel Valdes, File AP Photo