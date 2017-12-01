More Politics News

Ex-Arkansas judge asks for review of bribery conviction

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:21 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A former Arkansas judge has asked the high court to reconsider his request to appeal his federal bribery conviction.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 56-year-old Michael Maggio began serving a 10-year prison sentence in July after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw a guilty plea he entered in U.S. District Court in Little Rock. The former 20th Judicial Circuit judge's plea agreement says his campaign indirectly took thousands of dollars for his final judicial race in exchange for his lowering a county jury's $5.2 million judgment to $1 million in a negligence lawsuit.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Maggio's original petition requesting an appeal hearing last month. Maggio's new petition filed Thursday pins his hopes on another case in which a former Florida police chief has asked the high court to hear his appeal of a similar conviction.

