Congressional delegation joins gov to request disaster aid

New Hampshire's congressional delegation is joining Gov. Chris Sununu in requesting a major disaster declaration and federal emergency assistance for five counties following an October storm that caused widespread damage and power outages.
The all-Democratic delegation wrote to President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying the magnitude of the damage caused by the Oct. 29-Oct. 30 storm is such that an effective response is beyond the capacity of New Hampshire's state and local governments.
The combination of heavy rainfall and damaging winds caused severe damages to hundreds of miles of local and state roadways and dozens of bridges and culverts. Wind damaged many trees and power lines, disrupting electricity to approximately 270,000 customers.
Sununu, a Republican, on Tuesday requested assistance for Belknap, Carroll, Coos, Grafton, and Sullivan counties.
Comments