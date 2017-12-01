More Politics News

Commissioners oppose Colorado Springs needle exchange plan

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

El Paso County commissioners are taking a stance against a proposed needle exchange program that health officials say could decrease the spread of infectious diseases.

The Gazette reports the commissioners passed a resolution on Thursday in opposition to the program, days before the county's Board of Health is set to hear the details of the proposed needle exchange in Colorado Springs.

Commissioner Peggy Littleton, who is leading the opposition, claims that the program could lead to an increase in illicit drug use.

She called the proposed program "needle gifting" rather than an exchange.

She thinks increased drug enforcement and more education and prevention program would be more beneficial.

Needle exchange programs are currently in place in Denver, Fort Collins, Pueblo and Grand Junction.

