Judge cancels planned trial for former Arkansas senator

A federal judge has canceled next week's scheduled trial for a former Arkansas state senator accused in a reported kickback scheme.
Former Sen. Jon Woods was set to go on trial Monday on 15 counts on fraud, but a judge in Fayetteville canceled the trial Friday so a hearing can be held on new evidence in the case. No hearing date has been set.
Woods was charged along with Oren Paris III and Randell Shelton Jr.
Court records allege Paris, president of Ecclesia College, paid fees to Shelton's consulting firm. Shelton then passed money to Woods and former state Rep. Micah Neal, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in January. In return, the college received grants from the state General Improvement Fund.
