Lewis and Clark sheriff back home after heart attack

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 10:56 AM

HELENA, Mont.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is back home after being hospitalized following a heart attack.

The sheriff was traveling with deputies to Miles City when he started to feel ill Tuesday. He was taken by ambulance from Livingston to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where he had a stent inserted to open a blockage in his heart.

Dutton was released Thursday. He tweeted his thanks to the doctors and nurses at the hospital, saying they saved his life. He said he's getting better every day with the help of doctors as well as the "prayers and kind thoughts" of everyone who has been supporting him.

He says there is nothing seriously wrong with his heart and he's been ordered to take a week off.

