North Carolina a leader in state vouchers for private school

In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 Charlonda Brown poses in a classroom at Wayne Christian School in Goldsboro, N.C. with her 14 year-old son Amoree' who receives a taxpayer-funded scholarship to attend the private school. North Carolina was hardly the first state to approve taxpayer-funded scholarships and grants for children to attend private schools, but it’s becoming one of the most prolific. GOP lawmakers have approved three such initiatives since 2013. Under the most recent, approved last summer, parents of children with disabilities could receive $9,000 annually on a debit card to pay for private-school tuition, educational therapies or certain equipment. Gerry Broome AP Photo