Firefighters' union votes to support overtime pay agreement

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 10:43 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Providence firefighters have approved a proposed settlement regarding disputed overtime payments.

Members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 799 voted 206-30 in favor of an agreement that will pay them $5.9 million over the next two fiscal years.

The Providence City Council has also approved a resolution to signal support for the agreement.

The deal is expected to win judges' approval in Rhode Island Superior Court and U.S. District Court. The agreement settles a lawsuit filed by the union over the amount members say they should have been paid during shift configurations made by Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza (HOR'-hay ay-LOR'-sah).

Under the terms of the deal, the funds will be divided up by the firefighters based on the amount of overtime they worked.

