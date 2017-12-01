Firefighters' union votes to support overtime pay agreement

Providence firefighters have approved a proposed settlement regarding disputed overtime payments.
Members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 799 voted 206-30 in favor of an agreement that will pay them $5.9 million over the next two fiscal years.
The Providence City Council has also approved a resolution to signal support for the agreement.
The deal is expected to win judges' approval in Rhode Island Superior Court and U.S. District Court. The agreement settles a lawsuit filed by the union over the amount members say they should have been paid during shift configurations made by Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza (HOR'-hay ay-LOR'-sah).
Under the terms of the deal, the funds will be divided up by the firefighters based on the amount of overtime they worked.
