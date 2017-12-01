Fake image of church supporting Alabama candidate goes viral

A Las Cruces Baptist church has gained notoriety for a doctored image of its sign that has gone viral.
In a meme posted on Twitter the Temple Baptist Church's sign is altered to read, "Please vote for Moore he is a man of god," which is believed to be in reference to Roy Moore, the U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama accused of sexual misconduct.
Moore has denied the allegations.
The meme has been retweeted over 5,600 times leading angry Twitter users to call out the church for what seemed be an endorsement for Moore.
The Rev. Max Perkins says the church has also received disgruntled calls as far away as Florida and California.
He is not sure where the meme came from.
The church's real sign currently displays Thanksgiving tidings.
Comments