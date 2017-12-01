More Politics News

Johnson cuts deal, supports Republican Senate tax bill

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:42 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he's comfortable voting for the GOP tax overhaul bill even though it's projected to worsen federal shortfalls by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.

Johnson told reporters Friday he thinks the changes will stimulate the economy based on other analyses of the measure. Johnson has spent his career in the Senate sounding the alarm about growing the national debt.

But Johnson says the measure would provide "pro-growth tax reform."

Johnson cut a deal Thursday night to win his support for the bill. In part, he secured changes in the bill to lower taxes paid by pass-through businesses.

Johnson says the deal also gives him a role in the process of reconciling the Senate and House versions of the bill.

