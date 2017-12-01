More Politics News

Markets Right Now: Stocks sink after Flynn pleads guilty

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 11:52 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks veered sharply lower after ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Flynn, a former national security adviser, also said Friday he would cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging investigation.

Investors worried that the developments could spell trouble for the White House and its legislative agenda, including a massive tax overhaul that has been making progress in the Senate.

Small-company stocks, which would benefit the most from corporate tax cuts, fell far more than the rest of the market.

The Russell 2000 index plunged 2.2 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500, a broad measure of large companies, fell 28 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,619, erasing its gain from Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrials lost 237 points, or 1 percent, to 24,036.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start following a big jump the day before that sent the Dow Jones industrial average through 24,000 points for the first time.

Technology shares, an investor favorite since the beginning of the year, slipped in early trading Friday.

Qualcomm was off 1.1 percent after Bloomberg News reported that Broadcom, a rival chipmaker, won't make a new offer for the company until next year.

Meal kit maker Blue Apron was up 5 percent after naming a new CEO. The company has struggled since its initial public offering in June.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,645.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,248. The Nasdaq composite fell 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,858.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

    Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 2:48

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama

View More Video