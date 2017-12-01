More Politics News

Turkey seeks arrest of ex-CIA analyst in coup attempt probe

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:12 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish authorities are seeking the arrest of a former top analyst for the CIA as part of the investigation of last year's failed coup.

Anadolu Agency reported Friday that Istanbul prosecutors issued a detention warrant for Graham Fuller, a former vice chairman of the CIA's National Intelligence Council. The agency says the prosecutors suspect Fuller of being in contact with people who have been accused of participating in the coup attempt in some way.

Anadolu says Fuller is being sought on charges that include attempting to violate the constitutional order.

The Turkish government blames a Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen, for allegedly orchestrating the takeover attempt, an allegation Gulen denies.

Turkish officials think Fuller was instrumental in obtaining permanent U.S. residency for Gulen.

