EasyJet reroutes Thessaloniki flights due to runway works

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:12 AM

THESSALONIKI, Greece

Budget airline easyJet says runway maintenance work at the airport in Greece's second city of Thessaloniki is forcing it to reroute passengers through alternative airports until Dec. 21 at least.

An easyJet statement says Thessaloniki flights will be operated through Athens airport until Dec. 6, and Kavala airport from Dec. 7-21. Bus links will be provided for Thessaloniki passengers.

Thessaloniki airport's main runway is undergoing maintenance work, handled by the Greek government, through March 2018. The airline said Friday Thessaloniki's temporary runway poses risks "not acceptable" to easyJet.

Thessaloniki officials say the runway works will harm key tourism revenues. Deputy Mayor Spyros Pengas told The Associated Press that the disruption will damage the city's reputation with travelers, and voiced hopes the works will finish on time.

