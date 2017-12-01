Anniversary of deadly fire brings heartache, reckoning

In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, Kimberly Gregory looks at a memorial for her daughter Michela, inside Michela's room, in South San Francisco, Calif. Michela died along with her boyfriend Alex Vega a year ago during a fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, Calif. The one-year anniversary of the deadliest building fire in the U.S. in more than a decade is bringing back painful memories for victims' families. It's also refocusing attention on Oakland, California, where the blaze occurred. Some critics say the beleaguered city hasn't moved quickly enough to prevent a similar tragedy. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo