Ruptured pipe at Virginia Navy base spills sewage in harbor

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:33 AM

NORFOLK, Va.

Navy officials say a ruptured pipe at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia spilled about 60,000 gallons of liquid sewage into the surrounding harbor.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that security workers found liquid under a door at a Navy pump station at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Crews stopped the spill by 8:30 a.m.

Officials said the accidental discharge does not pose a significant public health risk.

Navy officials said in a statement that they do not yet know what caused the pipe break and are working to assess repairs.

It is the major operating base for the amphibious forces in the Navy's Atlantic fleet.

