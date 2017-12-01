Jimmy Kimmel, Senate candidate Roy Moore feud on Twitter

More Videos 2:07 President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree Pause 2:42 Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 1:41 Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ 0:48 Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 1:43 Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 0:16 Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 1:07 California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was interrupted as he addressed sexual misconduct allegations during a speech at a Baptist church in Theodore, Alabama on November 29. In a speech at the Magnolia Springs Baptist Church, Moore said he was being attacked by “the Democrats who push a liberal agenda,” as well as “the Washington establishment.” He continued, "The attacks have not only been false and numerous but malicious. They’ve attacked me for my judicial decisions, my property taxes, my salary at the Foundation for Moral Law … And sexual immorality, now." Moore went on to question why the allegations had not been raised before, at which point a man shouted, “All the girls are lying?” The man was escorted from the church by security, as some members shouted, “Get out of here," according to AL.com. Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was interrupted as he addressed sexual misconduct allegations during a speech at a Baptist church in Theodore, Alabama on November 29. In a speech at the Magnolia Springs Baptist Church, Moore said he was being attacked by “the Democrats who push a liberal agenda,” as well as “the Washington establishment.” He continued, "The attacks have not only been false and numerous but malicious. They’ve attacked me for my judicial decisions, my property taxes, my salary at the Foundation for Moral Law … And sexual immorality, now." Moore went on to question why the allegations had not been raised before, at which point a man shouted, “All the girls are lying?” The man was escorted from the church by security, as some members shouted, “Get out of here," according to AL.com. Judge Roy Moore for US Senate via Storyful

