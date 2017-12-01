George Soros: Oppression in Hungary worse than under Soviets

FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo Hungarian-American investor George Soros attends a press conference prior to the launch event for the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany. Soros said oppression of the opposition by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is greater than when Hungary was under Soviet domination. He said in a video message that if Orban expels the Soros-founded Central European University, he will keep it in exile and return after Orban's departure. Ferdinand Ostrop, file AP Photo