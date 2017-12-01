President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch performances during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch performances during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo
The Latest: Sen. Johnson to support tax bill

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:39 AM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the GOP tax bill (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

A key Republican, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, says he's backing the sweeping GOP tax bill. That's according to an aide.

Johnson's support for the legislation is a major boost for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as he tries to muscle the measure through the Senate.

GOP leaders hope to vote on Friday and send the measure to a House-Senate conference to work out the differences. They want to deliver a bill to President Donald Trump by Christmas.

In a radio interview with WISN in Wisconsin, Johnson said he secured changes in the bill on the taxes paid by businesses and is now a yes on the legislation.

At issue were millions of businesses whose owners report the firm's profits on their individual tax returns. The vast majority of U.S. businesses are taxed this way.

6:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the Republican tax bill "is getting better and better."

In an early morning Friday tweet, Trump wrote: "This is a once in a generation chance. Obstructionist Dems trying to block because they think it is too good and will not be given the credit!"

Republicans are eyeing a crucial final vote Friday on the $1.4 trillion Senate bill. GOP leaders have been making major changes up to the last minute, including one that would roll back some of the tax cuts after six years to appease deficit hawks.

3:50 a.m.

Senate Republicans are stepping quickly to meet competing demands of holdout GOP senators for a tax overhaul package expected to add $1 trillion to the nation's deficit over 10 years.

GOP leaders have been making major changes up to the last minute, including one that would roll back some of the tax cuts after six years to appease deficit hawks.

Republicans eyeing a crucial final vote Friday on the $1.4 trillion Senate bill.

The overall legislation would bring the first overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 31 years. It would slash the corporate tax rate, offer more modest cuts for families and individuals and eliminate several popular deductions.

