More Politics News

UK Cabinet minister under pressure over computer porn claim

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:21 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Britain's deputy prime minister is under mounting pressure over a trove of pornographic images allegedly found on his office computer.

First Secretary of State Damian Green has dismissed as a smear campaign allegations that porn was found on his computer during a police investigation into government leaks in 2008.

The allegations were made public last month by a former police officer, whom Green accuses of bearing a grudge. Another retired officer, Neil Lewis, repeated them Friday, saying he saw "thousands" of porn images on Green's computer.

A spokesman for Green said the politician had "never watched or downloaded pornography on the computers seized from his office."

Green, a key ally of Prime Minister Theresa May, is being investigated by civil servants over alleged inappropriate advances to a Conservative Party activist.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump continued the annual tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on Nov. 30.

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

View More Video